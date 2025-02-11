Pacific youth push for climate justice

In a critical year for climate action, the International Court of Justice is poised to rule on climate change and human rights, a decision that could significantly impact how nations address these issues.

Fijian and other Pacific Island students are advocating for an advisory opinion to clarify countries’ legal obligations and hold them accountable.

The Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change emphasize youth’s role in driving global climate action.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has been a leader in this effort, with Vishal Prasad delivering a powerful statement to the ICJ last year.

Prasad highlighted the unprecedented Pacific representation at the ICJ expressing optimism for a positive outcome.

He adds numerous Pacific states, including some that had never appeared before the court had presented compelling legal arguments at the December hearing.

“So the ICJ’s advisory process is different from suing a country or taking a country to court. This is asking the world’s highest court to provide legal clarity on a matter of law. And in this case, it was about climate change and what countries need to do about it. Because for so long, we have had countries operate in a lot of ambiguity, a lot of uncertainty, and they exploit that to avoid their responsibilities, what they have to do.”

The ICJ’s findings, expected in June, could strengthen legal cases against major polluters.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link