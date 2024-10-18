Pacific students demand local expertise

Pacific students need experts from the region and not individuals from elsewhere in the world.

This was expressed strongly by Student Representative Bindiya Rashni who is part of a staff strike currently underway at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus in Suva.

The strike action is being undertaken by the Fiji based staff members.

Article continues after advertisement

Rashni a biology PhD student claims that her future plan is on hold as her thesis supervisor Dr Tamara Osborne Naikatini was terminated.

She claims that there is no other lead Pacific biologist to sign off on the 12 PhD students that Dr Osborne Naikatini supervised.

The University claimed a case of ‘gross misconduct’ from the information Dr. Osborne Naikatini allegedly shared, as AUSPS President.