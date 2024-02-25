Pacific Nations dive into Juncao Tech training

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

34 representatives from across the Pacific Region are currently participating in a one-week training program at the Legalega Research Station in Nadi, aimed at harnessing knowledge on Juncao Technology.

During the official opening, Deputy Secretary for Agriculture Development, Dr. Tekini Nakidakida, emphasized the potential of Juncao Technology to alleviate poverty and create a sustainable environment, noting its proven benefits in China and its global spread.

He highlighted the importance of sharing this knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

Since the opening of the demonstration site in Legalega, approximately 2,400 participants have been trained in Juncao Technology through 52 sessions, illustrating its growing importance.

Monika Tautuiaki, a livestock officer from Tonga attending the training, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting the potential of Juncao

Technology to assist her island home in combating poverty and unemployment.

Throughout the week, participants will undergo training on various aspects of Juncao Technology, including planting, harvesting, and processing Juncao grass and mushrooms.



The training is being facilitated by experts from the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, and other relevant institutions.

The event signifies a collaborative effort to equip Pacific Island countries with the tools and knowledge needed to address agricultural challenges and foster sustainable development through Juncao Technology.