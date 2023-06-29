Pacific Feminist Fund secures funding

[Source: Supplied]

Diverse women’s groups and organisations in the Pacific feminist and women’s movements will now be able to access funding.

This will be made through the newly established Pacific Feminist Fund which will assist 22 Pacific island countries and territories.

Co-lead Strategic Planning and Resource Mobilisation, Michelle Reddy says born out of a collective need for the fair mobilization and resource distribution in the Pacific, the Fund is flexible enough to meet the needs on the ground for Pacific women’s organizations.

[Source: Supplied]

As the first regional women’s fund solely for the Pacific, it has reached a significant milestone by securing funding for its inception phase from both the Australian and New Zealand governments.

The partnership with Australia and New Zealand is valued at approximately three million Fijian dollars over the next three years.



[Source: Supplied]

Reddy says the presence of women’s funds in the Pacific is something that each of us should be proud of and celebrate.

The Pacific Feminist Fund is registered as a Charitable Trust Board in New Zealand and will also register in Samoa later this year.