Pacific Break concert draws in huge crowd

The inaugural Pacific Break concert in Fiji has been hailed as a resounding success.

Held at the scenic Beach Club in Wailoaloa, Nadi, the event drew hundreds of attendees eager to experience an electrifying night of live performances by talented Pacific artists.

ABC’s Marketing and Communications Manager David Seale says last night’s concert was beyond their expectations.

Seale says they will definitely look at Fiji to host another Pacific Break in the future.



“It’s the first time we’ve done Pacific Break in Fiji and we were keen to see if Fijians would come out.”

Enthusiastic fans from gathered to witness their favorite artists deliver powerful and captivating performances, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and excitement.

Solomon Island singer songwriter Bibao says he was blown away by the support shown last night.

Bibao says this is the evidence that Pacific music has evolved over the years.



“Pacific music has like leveled up, leveled up so much in the last 5 years.”

Following the successful concert, attention now turns to the upcoming ABC’s Pacific Break competition.

This competition seeks to unearth and promote the best original talent across the Pacific region with entries now open.

The event was also in partnership with FBC.