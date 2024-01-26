Over $8000 in fines for illegal Tobacco sales

Officers participating in the Tobacco Enforcement operations conducted body searches on individuals suspected of drug peddling, revealing diverse types of narcotics and marijuana.

The Health Ministry reveals that last month alone, the Taveuni Health Office has imposed fines exceeding $8000 on individuals for engaging in the unlawful sale of loose cigarettes and other tobacco-related offenses.

The Ministry emphasizes its joint efforts with the Fiji Police Force by employing surveillance and monitoring strategies to combat the illicit sale of tobacco products.