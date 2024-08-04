Over 70, 000 students sponsored by TSLS since 2014

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service has sponsored a total of 70,904 students since its establishment in 2014.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says of this 30,965 students have successfully completed their studies and graduated.

Lal further states that of the 70,904 students, 53% are female.

“So we as a country, we are punching above the weight in terms of more females accessing test-free education through the government funding, and more and more females graduating and joining our workforce.”

Lal adds that they are currently sponsoring 15,666 students, including both new and continuing students.

“If we include the grant that we have given through the micro qualification and the apprenticeship scheme, we have supported almost 18,000 students in the last financial year, which concluded on 31st of July this year.”

He stresses that the current scholarship policies are based on thorough consultations and independent surveys.