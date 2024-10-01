Over 200 villagers welcome new hall and road

Newly constructed 1.3 kilometres farm access road

Over 200 villagers of Vuci, Tokatoka in the Province of Tailevu welcome their newly built community hall and farm access road as an early gift for Christmas.

It was commissioned by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

Vuci Village Development Committee’s Chair Joji Botoroka says the infrastructure have been completed at an opportune time, as the villagers have pleaded for the development over the last decade.

Article continues after advertisement

“We started the construction way back in 2009. So it’s been a long journey for us. Since 2009, there was a break in 2012, until last year, 2023, when we resumed.”

Botoroka says the hall also serves as an evacuation centre, while the road stands as a connection for their village and other neighbouring communities.

He acknowledges the unity among the villagers to achieve their goal, with assistance from the government through its Village Improvement Scheme.

Over $500,000 was spent on the construction of the double-storey community hall, while the 1.3 kilometres farm access road was constructed to a tune of $50,000.