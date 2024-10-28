Over 200 Fijians heads overseas for work

More than 200 Fijians left the country last month for job opportunities overseas.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed this in a report for residents who departed Fiji last month.

It says a total of 16,122 Fijians had left the country, where 1.4 percent was for employment.

14,864 or 92.2 percent were for short-term absences of under three months, and 451 were for over three months and within a 12-month period.

The Bureau says a total of 807 residents departures were for long-term absences of one year or more.