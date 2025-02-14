Over 1000 marijuana plants seized

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

More than 1,000 plants believed to be marijuana have been seized thanks to community support.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says this support for policing efforts has again proven successful.

ACP Driu says officers based in Savusavu, teaming up with officers conducting Operation Tagimoucia and members of the community, uprooted the plants in the terrain above Nawi village.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says concerted efforts to reduce the illicit drug supply in urban and rural areas, continue throughout the five policing divisions.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link