Over $100 million to support the FRA

The Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific is funding a package of over $100 million to support the Fiji Roads Authority in the renewal of road surface.

This also includes the resealing of more than 1.5 million square meters of road throughout Fiji.

Additionally, it will be supporting the replacement of nine critical bridges that play a crucial role in the Fijian economy.

Resealing these roads and rehabilitating bridges remains crucial for Fiji’s transport infrastructure today.

Through the AIFFP, Australia is proud to support transport infrastructure priorities in Fiji that will address the challenges faced by climate change while boosting the local economy.