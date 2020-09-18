Over 1.5 tonnes marijuana uprooted and destroyed in Kadavu

More than 1,000 plants were up-rooted and bullets of dried leaves tested positive to be marijuana were seized from five different raids in Kadavu last week.

The first raid was conducted in Nuku, Nakasaleka, resulting in the seizure of more than 180 marijuana plants, dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil, and smoking apparatuses.

A 55-year-old farmer from Nuku village and a 33-year-old farmer from Nadroga was arrested following the raid.

The second raid was conducted at Vagaloa Settlement, in Vacalea, Nakasaleka which resulted in the seizure of more than 540 marijuana plants. The search for the owner of the farm continues.

The third raid was conducted at Vaivai Settlement, in Vacalea, Nakasaleka where close to 400 marijuana plants were seized.

The fourth raid was conducted at Nao Settlement while the fifth discovery was made by Galoa Village.

The villagers here handed over the marijuana plants to the officers based at the Kadavu Police Station.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says to date more than 1.5 tonnes of marijuana have been uprooted and destroyed in Kadavu.

ACP Khan says a lot of speculation and allegations are made against the police when drug operations are conducted and they are assuring the public that all plants seized to date in Kadavu have been destroyed.

He says the Force acknowledges the support of the Judiciary as they are able to immediately apply for a court order to have the plants destroyed and all plants seized are taken to a safe location and burnt and no drugs are brought to Suva or kept in their care.

ACP Khan says the institution maintains the ‘No Drug Policy’ and if any officer is found to be involved in drug-related activities, as per the standing directive of the Commissioner of Police they will be removed from the institution.