Ovalau Island receive new agricultural machinery

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

People of Ovalau have receive machinery that will assist them to boost their agricultural production.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana says this was made possible through partnership with the Ministry and Korea International Cooperation Agency.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways appreciates this initiative as KOICA has been very instrumental in progressing the development of the Agrophotovoltaic project, thus advance in the adaptation in the resilience to climate change in our intervention”.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Dr. Tukana believes combining a solar system with food crops can be a game-changer for Pacific farmers, increasing land productivity, reducing water usage, and improving socio-economic livelihood.

Country Director of KOICA for Fiji and the Pacific Office, Kapchae Ra is happy to assist the Ministry in strengthening its work on Ovalau Island.

“The Fiji-KOICA Agrophotovoltaic Project costs around USD$8million and initial works started in 2021 and is expected to be complete next year, it is expected to serve as a model for other Pacific Island countries seeking to balance agricultural productivity and renewable energy generation”.

The equipment donated consists of tractors with implements, RTVs, pick-up trucks, trailers and farming tools worth more than $530,000.