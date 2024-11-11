Outgoing president champions innovation

First Lady Madam Filomena Katonivere (left), outgoing President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The outgoing president is encouraging businesses to embrace innovations such as automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to remain competitive in a global marketplace.

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted this during the 25th annual Fiji Business Excellence Awards.

The outgoing president has highlighted the need for digital transformation to strengthen Fiji’s global business presence.

“These innovations offer significant opportunities for Fijian businesses to optimize operations, improve accuracy and make data-driven decisions that anticipate future challenges. For Fijian businesses to remain competitive and adept in the global market, embracing digital transformation is essential.”

Ratu Wiliame says the pursuit of excellence is not an easy task, but it is essential for the nation’s progress.

“At the core of Fiji’s development lies our commitment to improving productivity. Since the early 1960s, the Fiji National Training Council, FNTC, the predecessor of National Training and Productivity Centre, NTPC, has spearheaded efforts to raise productivity standards across various sectors. The mission has positively impacted Fiji’s competitiveness in growth in both public and private sectors.”

Since its inception, Fiji Business Excellence Award has recognized 136 organizations and presented 305 awards over the past 24 years.