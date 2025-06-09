Officer killed during traffic operation

The Fiji Police Force is mourning the loss of a comrade who unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident while conducting joint traffic operations with the Land Transport Authority in Labasa.

Police says the 46-year-old officer was conducting a traffic stop, along the Labasa Nasekula Road on Saturday night when a truck driven by a 45-year-old man allegedly bumped into two parked vehicles and as a result, hit the two men standing on the side of the road.

The officer was trapped under the truck, and was rushed to the Labasa Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition, and unfortunately passed away early this morning.

The second victim remains admitted in hospital.

The suspect is expected to be questioned soon.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has conveyed the organizations’ condolences to the late officer’s family, adding the loss is a reminder of the dangers faced by police officers daily.

Tudravu says the rise in the number of road accidents and fatalities is concerning, once again calling on drivers and all road users to take road safety seriously.

He says thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family and necessary support will be rendered in accordance with the officer’s final rites.

