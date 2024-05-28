Officer arrested over alleged rape case

A police officer who allegedly raped a woman at the Valelevu Police single men’s quarters on Sunday has been arrested.

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci has directed that the investigation be expedited and the investigation file be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal advice as soon as possible.

He confirms that the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Crime Unit has been directed to investigate the alleged incident.

ACP Raikaci the suspect fled the scene after committing the alleged crime.

He adds that the progress on the investigation will be provided in due course.

Police investigation continues.