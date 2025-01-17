ODPP rebuts Law Society claims

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says it is unfortunate that the Fiji Law Society has not sought clarity from the ODPP with regards to the latest issue involving DPP Christopher Pryde.

The FLS had raised concerns after ODPP officials lodged a complaint to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption against Pryde, alleging abuse of office.

FLS President Wylie Clark said their concern is that the ODPP made an official statement about a complaint, attributing comments to the Acting DPP.

Clark also highlighted that the ODPP statement names Christopher Pryde and sets out in detail matters alleged against him.

The ODPP while responding to Clark’s statement says the media statements on complaints received or updates on cases from the ODPP are not rare or unusual.

It says they respect a person’s right to privacy and have exercised every care in the preservation of the information related to the complaints against Pryde.

It says that on Tuesday Pryde was advised by the Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva directly on the complaint filed at FICAC, as a matter of courtesy.

The ODPP further states that Pryde had chosen to respond and copied various government leaders and the Fiji Law Society in his response.

The ODPP says it was necessary to provide a media statement to provide clarity on the situation.

The ODPP says it is also deeply concerned with how Pryde’s response was in the possession of Graham Davies in his blog site “Grubsheet” as that would also contain the details of the allegations that had been given to Pryde directly between him and Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva.

The ODPP assures members of the public that it will respect due process with regards to the FICAC investigation and that Pryde has his Constitutional protection on the right of presumption of innocence, that is accorded to every person in Fiji.

The ODPP says it also respects the decision of the Tribunal and the President.

The ODPP staff have communicated with Pryde their support to accommodate his logistical needs and have made the necessary arrangements in Fiji in accordance with his wishes.

The ODPP representatives are looking forward to his resumption of duties next Monday on 20th January.