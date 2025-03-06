"Ocean of Peace" key for regional co-existence

The Foreign Affairs Ministry will place particular importance on the “Ocean of Peace” pronouncement, which will strengthen national and regional co-existence, tolerance, and peace.

Assistant Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua says that Fiji’s leadership in this area is crucial, especially as global and regional security dynamics are shifting.

She adds that their strong advocacy for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons further underscores Fiji’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and regional security.

“These shared commitments will be extended to breaking existing barriers or discrimination to ensure a safer and better region, where we can fully enjoy a life of dignity and hope.”

Qereqeretabua says the treaty is especially significant in ensuring the Pacific remains a nuclear-free zone.

The treaty serves as a strong commitment to protecting future generations from the devastating effects of nuclear weapons while reinforcing the Pacific’s stance on global disarmament.

