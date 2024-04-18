Ocean governance discussed at Roundtable

[Source: Fiji Government]

Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations Filipo Tarakinikini stressed the importance of ocean governance and addressing climate threats during a Roundtable with regional leaders.

Tarakinikini highlights that it is important to raise awareness on ocean protection as it will help the region implement marine protection measures.

He spoke on Fiji’s progress towards the development of the National Ocean Policy.

The policy includes government’s efforts in surveying marine ecosystems through the Blue Prosperity Fiji Ocean Science Expedition.

Tarakinikini says the findings can help improve their understanding of the current condition of coral reefs and provide communities including qoliqoli owners resources to better manage the ocean.

The roundtable aims to protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030.