Obscene videos and pictures are a concern: Kalouniwai

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai

The increasing number of cases of obscene videos and pictures of Fijians being posted on the internet has prompted the Fiji Military Force to take a stand and express its concerns about the issue.

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, feels that law-enforcing institutions and other stakeholders should step up and help the government stop this explicit behavior.

Kalouniwai says that the RFMF plays an important role in terms of providing a sense of wellbeing and security.

Article continues after advertisement

“As long as we can help the government in terms of what they want to do and provide them with a sense of wellbeing and security, it can help a lot in terms of assisting those agencies that are more equipped to deal with this particular issue.”

The Commander believes that everybody has a right to expression, but it is the responsibility of individuals and families to see and supervise such things so that they can minimize the issues of these explicit sites.

Ro Jone is calling on the churches and schools to raise more awareness and assist the government in eradicating this problem.