Obscene images of children startling: AG

An investigation is expected to be carried out to find out the source of 7,000 obscene images of Fijian children on a website.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga had earlier confirmed that the US government had found the indecent images of Fijian children online.

Turaga says these figures are startling.

Article continues after advertisement

The Attorney General says a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between the Fiji Police Force and the US State Department, following which they will be able to extract those images.

He says this will allow them to conduct their own investigation.

“Once the MOU is signed then we should be able to extract those images and then we can go on for further investigation whether these images were secretly taken, whether it was taken by family members or was it taken from Facebook. Most of the parents in Fiji basically, they don’t know the power of the phone we use.”

Turaga says a team of experts from US Homeland Security were in the country who conducted extensive work on child exploitation.