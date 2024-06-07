NZ contributes significantly to Fiji tourism

New Zealand PM, Christopher Luxon (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the significant role New Zealand plays in Fiji’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the Fiji-NZ Business Council Conference in Nadi, Rabuka highlights that New Zealand comprises the second-largest share of tourists visiting Fiji.

Rabuka states this showcased the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Rabuka says that in 2023, Fiji welcomed a remarkable 220,963 visitors from New Zealand, surpassing 2019 levels by an impressive 7 percent.

The Prime Minister adds this upward trend has continued into 2024, with Fiji already greeting 53,331 visitors from New Zealand from January to April, marking a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Rabuka stresses the common Pacific identity shared by Fiji and New Zealand, rooted in robust people-to-people connections.

Moreover, he states the significant presence of the Fijian Diaspora in New Zealand, further strengthening the ties between the two countries.