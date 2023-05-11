Nukulau served as quarantine station for Girmitiyas

[Source: Team Dynasty Travels and Tours]

Nukulau Island, which lies just ten kilometers to the West of Suva is an island rich in history.

The Island was used as a quarantine center, where the Girmitiyas were kept for almost two weeks before they could enter the mainland to start working in sugarcane farms.

Girmit Day Celebration Committee Chair, Sashi Kiran says as part of the celebration a government delegation will visit the island tomorrow to put up billboards to acknowledge the islands role in our history.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says around 700 indigenous people were recruited to build small homes on Nukulau Island, where the indentured labourers first landed.

“The history goes that even though May 14th, the boat had entered our waters, and people were not taken off the boat until 25th or 26th because of disease outbreak.”

Academic, Dr Ganesh Chand says a total of 19 countries received indentured workers and currently there are fifteen million Girmitiyas around the world.

However, he says their immense power has not been recognised.

“Girmitiyas don’t have the self-esteem and pride to recognize their strength to contribute to the countries wherever they are. So that potential needs to be tapped. I am so glad that the Government of Fiji has decided to tap it fully.”

Dr Chand who will chair the two-day International Conference at the University of the South Pacific says world’s leading scholars will share more stories of Girmit in other parts of the country from tomorrow.