Non-stop holi masti promises festive spirit

People will be able to enjoy a lineup of trending music at the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event, taking place today at the Damodar City Centre Carpark.

The event promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with energetic performances and festive beats, creating the perfect celebration for all attendees.

This was highlighted by Daniel Kumar, also known as DJ Bolly, who stated that he will be playing a diverse selection of music to suit all the ethnic groups participating in the celebration today.

He emphasizes that the playlist will reflect a blend of cultures, ensuring everyone feels included and enjoys the festive atmosphere.

“So, what I will basically do is play an Indian song and mix it with an English song. According to the people present on the day, I will also play other songs and remix them based on what people enjoy on the dance floor.”

Kumar adds that through music, he aims to capture the true spirit of Holi, creating an energetic atmosphere that encourages people to let loose, dance freely, and fully immerse themselves in the joy of the celebration.

Meanwhile, the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event will take place today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

