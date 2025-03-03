No tax on Suki says DPM Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has clarified that there will be no tax on Suki.

Prasad made this statement while raising a point of order in response to Opposition MP Praveen Bala, who claimed that a new tax on suki was being introduced.

The Finance Minister refuted the claim, stating that the government had made it clear during a recent business breakfast that no such tax would be imposed.

He explained that the only tax being introduced is on blended Pall Mall, following requests from businesses for a reduction in its duty.

According to Prasad, some employers had suggested a tax on suki instead, but the government rejected this proposal.

Prasad then accused Bala of spreading false information, urging him to stop making misleading claims.

Following Prasad’s remarks, Bala continued his speech, stating that the public knows who is telling the truth.

