No room for thuggery: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has reminded the Fiji Police officers that there is no room for thuggery.

During his tour of the western division yesterday, he says he understands that part of their work involves the use of violence, but that needs to be exercised within the law.

He says officers need to think twice before making decisions, especially when they are related to violence.

“Once you do something and people see that you have done it wrong, they will forget about all the good things that you have done. And the police force and the police have also done a lot of good work, and sometimes we have been unjustly and unfairly remarked upon.”



Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua.

The Minister says the government will continue to provide necessary training and assistance to improve the workforce.



