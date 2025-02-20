No one above the law warns Tudravu

[Photo: Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has issued a stern warning that no one is above the law, including political figures.

He has dismissed concerns of political influence within the force, confirming that directives have been issued for officers to treat all reported cases equally.

Tudravu firmly reminded politicians not to use the police force as a tool for their personal or political agendas.

He emphasized that politicians are not exempt from the police force’s duty to uphold the law, as outlined in the Police Act.

“Some of these things are out of our limit and I hope that our political masters know the independency of the commissioner and the Fiji Police Force and they don’t use the Fiji Police as a tool for their personal or political agenda.”

Given the Fiji Police Force’s history of political interference, Tudravu is confident that he has raised the standard for personnel to uphold the institution’s integrity.

