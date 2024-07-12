No one above the law says Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says no one is above the law and anyone implicated in drug trade will have to face the consequences even those in higher authorities.

Tikoduadua made the comments as the country grapples with a significant rise in drug

He has made it clear that the fight against the drug trade is a top priority

“We have presented police officers in court and if they feel free with the police they can come to my office, there are other avenues in the government where complaints can be taken but anyone involved in drugs should not be condoned, should be investigated including if there are police involved, anyone in government for that matter.”

Tikoduadua says they are taking decisive actions to combat the drug trade and ensure that those involved face the full weight of the law.

“If anyone has any information on anybody including officials no one is beyond the law, please come and report them so we can investigate them, that is no one is exempted, under the law everyone is equal, if anyone has any information about anyone’s involvement best thing to do is to tell the police so that we can investigate and justice can be served.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there needs to be more awareness.

“All focus is on criminal aspect of it, there is not much that has come forward from the Health and finance side so those all will be collated as we move along hopefully the awareness will give everybody time to relook at what is actually happening how we can prevent the deterioration.”

The Fiji Police Force has recorded a total of 768 drug cases from January to June this year with charges laid on 811 people including 17 juveniles.