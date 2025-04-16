No direct threat to Fiji from TC Tam

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

Category One Tropical Cyclone Tam is not expected to directly impact the Fiji Group.

The system is currently located to the far southwest of Fiji.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert is in force for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, a heavy rain warning is also in effect for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

An active trough of low pressure lies over the group, with associated clouds and rain expected to affect the country over the next few days.

The weather office warns of the potential for flash flooding in some low-lying informal settlements, communities, businesses, and Irish crossings, which may disrupt traffic flow.

Surface flooding is also expected in streets, particularly in urban areas with poor drainage systems, along with reduced visibility during heavy downpours.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.