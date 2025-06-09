NGO seeks funding beyond government

With rising inflation and increasing community needs, the Foundation for the Education of the Needy Children in Fiji says it can no longer rely solely on government funding to sustain its programs.

National Executive Coordinator of FENC Fiji Nirmala Nambiar,acknowledges years of state support, however, the organisation says it is now exploring alternative funding sources to sustain its programs.

“So we are looking at going out of dependency on our normal grant provision, as much as we appreciate, because the government has supported us all this while, from 100 to 300,000, but with everything increasing, the cost of living increasing, inflation going up, everything going up, we need, I mean, we need more funding to support our community.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nambiar is also urging parents to take greater responsibility and be transparent about their financial circumstances, to ensure assistance reaches those most in need.

They are working with donor partners, including New Zealand, on projects aimed at generating additional funding for the organisation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.