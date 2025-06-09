NFP opens to future coalition arrangements

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the party remains open to future coalition arrangements if circumstances mirror the post-election scenario of 2022.

Responding to whether the NFP would again consider joining forces with SODELPA and the People’s Alliance, Professor Prasad said the party has always believed in principled politics and constructive cooperation.

“NFP believes in the good practice of politics. The practice of politics is as important as economic and social policy making,”

According to Prasad, the party has consistently taken a firm view on dialogue, engagement, and working together with other political parties for the national interest.

While no longer serving as a minister, Prasad says his role as a government backbencher and party leader remains grounded in supporting the coalition’s agenda.

“We are focused on what the coalition government is delivering. As a leader of the National Federation Party, and as a member of the coalition government, our party is firmly focused on working with the parties in government to deliver for the people of Fiji,”

He reaffirmed that NFP’s priority is stability and effective governance, noting that cooperation among coalition partners remains central to advancing the country’s development goals.

Prasad says, as of now, preparation is in motion for the upcoming election.

