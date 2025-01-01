NFA warns of fire risks during festive season

A five-year analysis by the National Fire Authority has identified the festive season as a time when residential fires typically peak.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging the public to take precautions as Fiji enters the New Year.

The NFA is calling on everyone to remain vigilant, stay safe, and enjoy the festive season responsibly with their families.

Sowane highlighted that, according to their analysis from 2019 to 2023, there were 90 residential fires across the country in December alone.

He notes that these fires resulted in $11.6 million in damages.

Sowane further states that there were 19 fires in 2019, 10 in 2020, 19 in 2021, 21 in 2022, and 21 in 2023.