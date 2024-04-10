NFA to investigate three fire incidents

[Photo: Supplied]

Fire investigators from the National Fire Authority will start investigating three fires to find out their probable causes.

Nadi Fire Station received a running call from an off-duty firefighter on Sunday reporting a structural fire incident at Vagadra Village.

Upon arrival at the site, the firefighters found a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house engulfed in flames.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

The villagers, while waiting for the fire trucks to arrive, managed to control the fire using the bucket brigade method, a strategy learned from their recent community fire wardens.

The house belonged to a 36-year-old villager and was occupied by three adults and three children.



[Photo: Supplied]

The property sustained 85 percent of the damage at an estimated cost of $50,000.

In another incident on Sunday, the NFA Command Center received a call reporting a fire at the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute near Navuso Village, Naitasiri.



[Photo: Supplied]

From initial site inquiries and investigations, officers determined that two classroom blocks, three offices, and a laboratory were destroyed.



[Photo: Supplied]

The third incident occurred on Friday last week, when the Nadi Fire Station received a running call from a member of the public about a residential fire at Qeleloa.

The property was occupied by 10 adults and six children, and the owner lives overseas.



[Photo: Supplied]

The building housed seven flats, was not insured, and was powered by solar energy.

There was 75 percent damage to the structure, with an estimated cost in the vicinity of $80,000.