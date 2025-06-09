NFA struggles with aging fleet

Limited funding and aging equipment remain key challenges for the National Fire Authority.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs Member Iliesa Vanawalu highlighted this in Parliament while presenting the committee’s review of the authority’s 2017 annual report.

Vanawalu says the NFA faces pressure from the high cost of maintaining old trucks and purchasing specialized equipment from overseas.

These challenges persist despite the agency expanding services nationwide.

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Vanawalu noted several new fire stations were commissioned during the review period in Korolevu, Korovou, Seaqaqa, Savusavu, and Taveuni to extend emergency services to rural communities.

The authority also secured land for future stations in Keiyasi, Pacific Harbour, Navakai, Korovisilou, Levuka, and Tavua.

Vanawalu says these developments show efforts to strengthen fire response outside major towns. As of July 31, 2017, the NFA operated 18 stations with 78 vehicles and 394 staff.

He acknowledged firefighters who protect lives and property despite operating within a tight budget.

Vanawalu also noted the NFA’s efforts to expand services beyond its core responsibilities as part of broader reforms.

He thanked NFA officials for their cooperation and acknowledged committee members for compiling the report, which has been tabled in Parliament for consideration.

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