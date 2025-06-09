NFA pushes for mandatory smoke alarms after deadly start to year

The National Fire Authority is warning of a dangerous rise in fire-related incidents in the opening weeks of this year, with multiple fatalities and injuries already recorded nationwide.

The Authority is now calling for urgent regulatory action to strengthen residential fire safety standards, including making smoke alarms and early fire detection systems mandatory across all residential classifications under the National Building Code.

Acting Chief Executive Joel Israel says smoke alarms are a proven life-saving measure, giving occupants crucial early warning and valuable time to escape before fires escalate.

He also raised concern over homes being used as storage spaces for combustible materials such as old furniture, relics and household clutter, which increase fire intensity and block evacuation routes.

Israel says everyone has a role to play in preventing fires, from policymakers to homeowners, landlords and tenants.

He says simple measures such as installing smoke alarms, keeping exits clear, and practicing safe cooking and electrical use can prevent tragedy.

Israel says fire investigation data shows electrical faults and unattended cooking remain the leading causes of residential fires, pointing to ongoing gaps in compliance and public awareness.

The Authority is reminding the public to immediately call nine-one-zero in the event of a fire, stressing that early reporting significantly reduces the risk of injury, death and property damage.

