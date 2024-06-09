New water system for Navunikabi village

[Source: Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation/ Facebook]

The residents and students of Navunikabi Village in Namosi are rejoicing following the commissioning of a water system, a water treatment facility, and a disability-accessible ablution block.

This project, valued at over $200,000, was made possible through the support of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Rotary NZ World Community Service Limited, the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation, VaiWai, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

School Head Boy Aporosa Tuibau says Navunikabi Catholic School, which serves a diverse student body including a child with disability in class 4, is expected to see improvements in literacy rates and the overall student well-being.

“For Elina Dogo, a Year Four student disabled child has been using the class teacher’s toilet for the past three and half years. Her class mate has to push her around in her wheelchair to the toilet so that she can relieve herself. Today we will have our first ever experience in accessing clean water and inclusive sanitation facilities.”

For the 450 villagers and 132 school children, Rotary NZ World Community Services Director Stuart Batty says the struggle to access clean water and inclusive sanitation facilities has now ended.



“Access to clean water is fundamental to human health particularly for vulnerable populations as women, children and people living with disabilities.”

The school now boasts eight sanitation units, two bathrooms, two inclusive sanitation units, and comprehensive wastewater treatment solutions.

The new infrastructure includes a clean treated water supply system with a dam, and storage tanks ensuring clean water reaches every household.