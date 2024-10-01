New vehicles to boost drainage works

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook]

The Central Division Drainage Board has received two new vehicles to boost mobility and enhance essential drainage activities across the division.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says the new vehicles will enhance the Board’s capacity to address the challenges in our drainage systems effectively.

He stresses the government’s commitment to investing in the infrastructure and support systems that empower our farmers.

He adds that by strengthening drainage systems, they will better protect farming communities from saltwater intrusion, enhancing soil conditions, and protecting against the devastating impacts of flooding.