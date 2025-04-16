New supermarket creates 40 new jobs

The closure of the sugar mill in Rakiraki, which left many workers without jobs has left a deep economic void in the division, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He pointed out the critical need for alternative sources of income, pointing to the opening of the new Shop Plus Supermarket today as a vital step toward revitalizing the province of Ra.

Rabuka stated that the supermarket, owned by businessman George Shiu Raj, represents more than just a retail store, it is a manifestation of a long-term vision aimed at driving economic recovery.

The opening comes at a time when the division, dealing with job losses urgently needs investments that can offer sustainable opportunities.

“We congratulate him for taking on yet another adventure, bringing to fruition his dream of setting up this supermarket, which will bring together all sorts of services and sales for you, the people of Rakiraki.”

In his address, Rabuka not only congratulated Raj for his entrepreneurial spirit but also took the opportunity to stress the significance of empowering women in the workforce.

He drew attention to the fact that the population of Ra is nearly balanced between men and women, the need for greater gender representation in both business and political spheres.

George Shiu Raj, outlining led to this achievement, expressed his pride in bringing international-quality retail to Ra, marking a first for the province.

He attributed the success of the venture to his family, particularly his children, who have been instrumental in making the vision a reality.

“My commitment has always been to invest in Ra for the betterment of our local community. I have grown thanks to your support and now I feel a deep sense of responsibility to give back through these investments. As we embark on our chapter with shop plus supermarket, I look forward to your continuous support.”

Raj revealed that his company has created over 120 jobs with 40 positions specifically generated by the new store.

He states that 80 percent of these new roles are filled by women.





