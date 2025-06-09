New STEPS survey to guide Fiji's health strategy

Penioni Ravunawa at the Kunjal Nair’s Walk 2025 Thanksgiving [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji will get to know where it currently stands in terms of non-communicable diseases by the end of this year.

This is because the Assistant Minister for Health has confirmed that the STEPS survey for the country is expected to be completed by then.

STEPS is a household-based survey to obtain core data on the established risk factors that determine the major burden of NCDs.

The country’s last STEP survey was in 2011.

Speaking at the Kunjal Nair’s Walk 2025 Thanksgiving, Penioni Ravunawa says the result of the survey will guide the country on what it needs to do to tackle NCDs and their risk factors.

He then said that community programs like Kunjal Nair’s Walk 2025 are vital, as tackling NDC requires collaboration and partnership across our community.

Through the initiative, 20 towns and villages were reached, and thousands of Fijians were engaged through free health screenings and vital health awareness sessions.

