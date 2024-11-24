New show to bring fresh perspectives

Show Host Aziza Nisha

A new chat show on FBCTV is set to shake up afternoon television, promising to bring fresh perspectives, bold discussions, and a diverse lineup of celebrity guests and experts.

Show producer Amit Kumar says this weekly TV Show aims to promote positive stories in the communities.

Kumar says ‘Gup Shup Time’ will feature trending topics, from pop culture and politics to mental health and innovation.

“The show is about where guests will come on the show and they’ll share their life stories, and struggles, and they’ll have some fun experiences as well, which they will share on the show. This show was where our producer’s team, we had the brainstorm and then we decided to come up with this kind of show where at home the viewers can in the relaxed setting environment, they can watch the show with the family members.”

The show will premier this evening, Sunday 24th of November at 6 p.m. on FBC TV.

Gup Shup Time will be hosted by Radio personality Aziza Nisha.