New service station in Navua to become key economic hub

The new multi-million dollar service station is set to open in Navua, marking a significant investment in infrastructure and economic development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated the groundbreaking ceremony, praising the initiative as a symbol of confidence in Fiji’s private sector and its potential to drive national growth.

The three million dollar project, spearheaded by local company B. Prasad and Sons Limited is being developed in partnership with TotalEnergies Fiji.

Rabuka says the project aims to serve as more than just a fuel stop.

The service station will include rest areas for long-distance truck drivers, parking facilities, retail services, and critical support infrastructure for surrounding communities.

“We are laying the foundation for convenience, opportunity, and economic growth not just in Navua, but for all surrounding communities.”

According to the Prime Minister, the construction and operation of the service station will create direct employment opportunities for locals, as well as new openings for contractors, suppliers, and entrepreneurs.

“Local businesses like B Prasad are not only creating jobs but are helping reduce transportation costs, improve service access, and strengthen supply chains. This is the kind of development that builds a resilient economy.”

Rabuka adds the service station project directly supports key goals in Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025–2030 and Vision 2050, including decentralizing economic activity and promoting inclusive growth.

The service station is expected to be completed by next year and will serve as a critical hub for transport and trade along the central corridor of Viti Levu.

