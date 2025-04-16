New report highlights Pacific’s digital economy potential

[Source: European Union in the Pacific/Facebook]

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has released a new report, the “Digital Economy Report Pacific Edition 2024.”

This report uses new information and talks with Pacific business owners, government officials, and experts.

Chad Morris from the UN’s e-commerce strategies says the report shares real stories and gives practical advice to help the Pacific region grow its digital economy.

The report focuses on three main ideas: better internet access, supporting local businesses and including everyone, and making digital trade easier.

Morris says achieving meaningful digital connectivity remains a significant challenge; however, it is foundational for the digital evolution of the Pacific.

“Since the release of the 2022 report, notable progress has occurred through major infrastructure initiatives, including the introduction of new submarine cables designed to bolster the resilience of the region’s digital network.”

Morris says looking ahead, if the current submarine cable network remains unchanged and planned extensions are completed, all cities in the region are projected to be connected to at least one submarine cable by 2026.

He says while mobile networks serve as the primary means of internet access especially in rural areas, coverage varies significantly.

Since the last report, coverage statistics have shown improvement, with 4G technology now accessible to 58 percent of the population across Pacific cities as a collective.

Samoa has nearly achieved universal 4G coverage, while Fiji and Tonga boast coverage rates of around 90 percent.

The findings of this report highlight the need for continued investment and strategic initiatives to enhance digital connectivity, support entrepreneurial growth, and foster inclusive access to technology across the Pacific Islands.





