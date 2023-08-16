New possible routes on the cards for Fiji Airways

The arrival of the Fiji Airways "Island of Beqa" A350

With its recovery from the pandemic now well underway, Fiji Airways is now looking at growing its route network.

This as the national carrier is seeing record bookings since the travel restrictions were lifted.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen yesterday hinted at a new possible destination on the horizon following the arrival of the Fiji Airways “Island of Beqa” A350.

“I have been repeatedly asked the question where these aircrafts will be flying to so first of all they are going to service four key markets that we currently fly , it will be Vancouver and San Francisco in North America, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Auckland in New Zealand and Hong Kong which is our current getaway to China.”

Viljoen says these additional A350s will also enable them to fly even further in their network.

“For example, they are capable of flying much deeper into United States and Canada so here are some possibilities we are constantly exploring. There is Dallas Seattle, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul and closer to home Noumea, Wallis, Rarotonga, Port Moresby and several other Australian destination.”

Viljoen says they have followed a bold growth strategy over the past seven years and this was one of their game changer strategies.

He says this bold growth strategy has enabled them to systematically elevate Fiji Airways to stand alongside industry giants.