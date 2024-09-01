New policy to ensure economy diversification

The Ministry of Trade is working towards reviewing the government trade policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says it is important to review the trade policies to maintain economic stability, promote growth and ensure fairness.

Kamikamica adds the ministry is focusing on targeting the South Asian market for better trading opportunities.

“Because the Southeast Asian market, which is only four, five, six hours away, has up to 750 million people. So, it’s a massive market. There are opportunities to explore that market. That’s probably one pivot or shift that we are considering.”

Kamikamica also says with the new trading market, the government will be able to seek ways to promote commercial agriculture, such as medicinal cannabis.

He adds the policy will ensure that rural communities will also be given opportunities to attract investors and establish cooperatives to boost their income.