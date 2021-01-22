New Police recruits reminded of their role to serve the people

New Police recruits have been reminded of their role to serve the people of Fiji.

While speaking to officers at this year’s first Basic Recruit Course, at the Fiji Police Academy, Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu reiterated the need for Policemen and women to put Fijians lives first.

“Remember, when you’re wearing that uniform or been sworn in as a police officer, you are on 24/7 as a police officer, your calling of being a police officer is service to the members of the community.”

The 137 new recruits were reminded that being a Police Officer requires personal sacrifice, determination, self-discipline, and most importantly a heart to serve others.

“Once you’ve signed up for this job your life and your time will continue as I have stated and it belongs to the 100’s and 1000’s of Fijians we serve including the visitors that come from abroad so don’t be foolish by doing something where you risk losing your job.”

The new recruits were also urged to have pride in the values and ethics of policing as they undergo four months of Police Basic Recruit Training.