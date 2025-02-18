New plan to boost government spending efficiency

[Photo: Supplied]

The government is moving on with a plan to spend its money more effectively across all ministries.

This comes after it was revealed in parliament that the government did not use $246 million in last year’s budget.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad stresses that his plans will better manage government funds overall, with greater transparency.

He adds the National Planning Office, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit is already working with various ministries to develop an accessible plan.

“Planning office is also keeping a close tab on the expenditure, on the proper use of funds for infrastructure projects and looking at value for money, which obviously was missing in a big way over the last decade or so in this country.”

Prasad says there are legacies from the past years, but now there is a determination to spend all allocated funds.

The Finance Ministry reiterates that moving forward, the focus will be on ensuring that every dollar is spent wisely for a sustainable development.

