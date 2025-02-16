New initiative to reward long-serving teachers

[ Source : Ministry of Education ]

The Education Ministry will launch a new initiative based on the Minimum Qualification Requirement to reward teachers with over 20 years of service.

Minister Aseri Radrodro states that teachers in this category will receive salary adjustments in phases, set to be rolled out in the coming months.

He adds that this move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers in Fiji.

Radrodro states that last year, during the Christmas pay period, 296 teachers who completed qualification upgrades were awarded salary increases, amounting to approximately $2.3 million.

The Minister also announced a step-up increment for 103 Assistant Principals this month.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to offer career growth opportunities for school leaders and ensure teachers are supported in their roles.