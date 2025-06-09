New Health Commission to guide long-term strategy

Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

A National Health Commission will be established to oversee the work of the Ministry of Health.

Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu revealed this at the opening of the Fiji Health Transformation Summit 2025 in Lami today.

Dr Lalabalavu says work is already underway to set up the commission, with further discussions planned over the three-day summit.

Once established, the Commission will work alongside the Ministry to enhance and improve overall healthcare services.

“It’s a commission set up that is independent to look after the health issues in Fiji, similar to any current commission that is in place. So, again, it’s in written form as we speak, meaning planned, but we have to have the buy-in of the stakeholders in order to make it our own.”

The Minister says the Summit will also examine the Health System Review conducted by the Asian Development Bank, and discussions will help guide the development of a long-term national strategic plan.

Key discussions will also focus on the reviewal of key legislation within the public health system.

The meeting will conclude on Friday, with the outcomes expected to shape the future of the country’s health system and introduce necessary reforms to address evolving needs and challenges.

