New grants help women start small businesses

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is stepping up efforts to reduce poverty and empower communities.

Minister Sashi Kiran said the women’s economic empowerment grants support women’s groups and entrepreneurs to start or grow small businesses, creating sustainable income and financial independence.

Disability Grants also help persons with disabilities and their families improve accessibility, start small businesses, and engage more fully in community life.

Article continues after advertisement

She states that continued investment in Income Generating Projects strengthens local capacity and village economies, helping families meet daily needs.

Kiran points out that these initiatives demonstrate the Ministry’s commitment to an inclusive Fiji where every individual can thrive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.