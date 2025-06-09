New framework boosts gender violence support in Pacific

Pacific governments are taking strong action to support survivors of gender based violence with the launch of the Regional Gender Based Violence Counselling Framework, a Pacific led effort aimed at turning laws into real and accessible services.

Team Leader Governance and Institutional Strengthening with the Human Rights and Social Development Division of the Pacific Community, Neomai Maravuakula, says many Pacific countries have domestic violence laws, but gaps remain. She says only three countries have national standards in place, and many survivors still lack access to proper support services.

She adds that the new framework addresses this gap by providing technical expertise, clear standards and practical guidance to help governments implement effective support systems for survivors.

Maravuakula says the framework was developed in consultation with local organisations and communities to ensure it reflects the realities of Pacific societies.

“This is the whole purpose of the Regional Gender Based Violence Counselling Framework to move the region forward together. Rather than one country progressing while others are struggling, this is just the first step. We have two other regional resources that the Regional Gender Based Violence Counselling Framework is creating, and we are looking forward to being able to share them.”

Maravuakula says the framework adapts international standards to the Pacific context, helping to create safe and accessible services that encourage survivors to speak up and governments to strengthen their legal frameworks.

A representative from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Margot Szamier, says they are supporting the Pacific Community through technical assistance, capacity building and coordination.

“We are supporting the region’s leaders in their commitment to gender equality, to addressing gender inequality, and to reducing violence against women and girls.”

The Regional Gender Based Violence Counselling Framework marks the first step in strengthening responses to gender based violence across the Pacific, with more regional resources currently in development to ensure consistent and effective support for survivors.

